Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kurortny District

Residential properties for sale in Kurortny District, Russia

Sestroretsk
2
Zelenogorsk
1
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sestroretsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Sestroretsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 79 m² 12/14 Floor
€ 442,460
House in Beloostrov, Russia
House
Beloostrov, Russia
221 m²
€ 298,735
Apartment in Repino, Russia
Apartment
Repino, Russia
187 m²
€ 763,435
Art. 41575682 Apartment in the Loft style with 4 s / y and panoramic windows! Elite LCD on …
Apartment in Zelenogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Zelenogorsk, Russia
29 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 44,810
Offered for sale Studio in the North Riviera-resort city of Zelenogorsk in the low-rise resi…
3 room apartment in Sestroretsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Sestroretsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 132,613
No. 24235 On sale 3Q in the Resort District of St. Petersburg. The apartment is two-way, req…

Properties features in Kurortny District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir