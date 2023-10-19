Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia

House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€36,554
House in Serkovo, Russia
House
Serkovo, Russia
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
€36,554
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
€146,217
House in Serkovo, Russia
House
Serkovo, Russia
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house in the village. Perverse, not far from the cent d. Serkovo. House 72m, 4 roo…
€53,613
House in Strochkovo, Russia
House
Strochkovo, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a brick house, 120m, 4 rooms, a kitchen, a living room, with a separate, large e…
€64,823
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell the house 40m, and the plot is 11.7 hundred. The house has gas, central water su…
€12,672

Properties features in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia

