  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Kumohinskiy selsovet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia

Apartment in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Apartment
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling 4x.com. two-level apartment on the shore of the river. Nodes, 100m, Bosch gas boiler…
€18,033
Apartment in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Apartment
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
I sell a 2-room apartment ( part of the house ) in d. Serkovo Gorodetsky district. The apart…
€18,033
Apartment in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Apartment
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/2
I sell a 2-room apartment d. Serkovo Gorodetsky district ( 4 km. from Gorodets ). The apartm…
€20,470

Properties features in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia

