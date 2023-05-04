Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Odincovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Kubinka

Residential properties for sale in Kubinka, Russia

1 property total found
House in Kubinka, Russia
House
Kubinka, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,905
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir