  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Bezvodninskiy selsovet
2
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet
1
Kstovo
1
5 properties total found
Villa Villain Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 171,785
For sale there is a country house in one of the most picturesque places in the town's Nizhny…
Villa Villain Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
417 m² Number of floors 2
€ 467,150
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
Villa Villain Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,114
In picturesque places, not far from the Volga, next to. Anhydrous, in the village of Mikhalc…
Villa Villain Kstovo, Russia
Villa Villa
Kstovo, Russia
350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 77,306
Cottage for sale in Kstovo (10 in size?14 m), with a completed exterior, without interior de…
Villa Villain Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 280,511
very pleasant, beautiful, cozy, fully prepared for living, equipped with everything necessar…

Properties features in Kstovsky District, Russia

cheap
luxury
