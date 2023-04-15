Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Afoninskiy selsovet
17
17 properties total found
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 121,481
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 93,872
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 142,862
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,606
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 105,224
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,371
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 3
€ 94,347
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden.  Area 72 m.sq., spac…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m² Number of floors 3
€ 91,663
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
241 m² Number of floors 2
€ 153,508
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m² Number of floors 3
€ 146,608
Shares of the month : "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 148,980
Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village of Baden-Baden on Kazan highway…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,444
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m² Number of floors 3
€ 132,726
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 107,106
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,902
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 98,236
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m² Number of floors 3
€ 73,883
I sell a townhouse in Afonino on East Street extreme compartment in a row of 8 pieces.Storey…

