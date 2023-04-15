Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Kstovsky District
Houses
Houses for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia
34 properties total found
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
7 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8,835
For sale a garden with a land plot at: Nizhny Novgorod, the village of Cherychny, a partners…
House
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,511
On sale a garden house in SNT Pyatigorye of the Kstovsky district. On a plot of 6 acr…
House
Shava, Russia
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 38,653
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 73,993
House in the cleanroom with all connected communications: Gas 5 kb / m - set in the house, c…
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
58 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 7,510
Great location, close to Green City, d. Frolovskoye, forest. A square plot, a set profanity.…
House
Elhovka, Russia
89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 63,502
For sale a small, cozy, warm house in TIZ Elkhovka on Star Street. Not far from Nizhny Novgo…
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 171,785
For sale there is a country house in one of the most picturesque places in the town's Nizhny…
Villa Villa
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
417 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 467,150
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
House
Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 9,387
Land for sale 9 a hundredth with a country house. The house is two-story, brick. Inside the …
House
Ankudinovka, Russia
20 m²
€ 28,714
the plot is sold in the Mayak gardening partnership, the purpose is a personal subsidiary fa…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 121,481
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 93,872
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
161 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,464
In the KP Marzovo field, a 2-story house with a total area of 161 square meters is for sale.…
House
Afonino, Russia
121 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 109,333
In the KP Field, a 1-storey house with a total area of 121 square meters is for sale. m. wit…
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 54,114
In picturesque places, not far from the Volga, next to. Anhydrous, in the village of Mikhalc…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,862
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 121,371
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,606
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 105,224
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 94,347
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden. Area 72 m.sq., spac…
House
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 98,236
The house has been surrendered! Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
265 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 91,663
For sale townhouse: Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstovsky district, rural settlement Afoninsky vi…
House
Chechenino, Russia
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 50,801
House for sale in Czechenino, Kstovsky district.Near Volga and the Polytkinsky Bay.200 sqm, …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 153,508
For sale 1 section in Cottage Duplex in the cottage village of Green Duty. 3 - 5 room apartm…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 146,608
Shares of the month : "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
109 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 148,980
Townhouse for the price of an apartment in the elite village of Baden-Baden on Kazan highway…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,444
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 132,726
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 107,106
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 88,902
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
