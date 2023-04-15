Russia
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Kstovsky District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia
12 properties total found
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
38 m²
14/19 Floor
€ 46,494
In the LCD, Ankudinovsky Park for sale a spacious one-room apartment with Euro-planning ( ki…
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
21 m²
16/25 Floor
€ 38,432
On sale a cozy studio in the residential complex "Red Polyana" with good repairs. A warm log…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
40 m²
14/25 Floor
€ 53,562
I am selling 1 bedroom apartment in the ZhK "Ankudinovsky Park". The house is rented.…
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
32 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 28,603
Free sale! Bright, one-room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky. Plastic double-g…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
21 m²
11/25 Floor
€ 36,997
Studio for sale on the 11th floor in a rented house candle in the LCD Ankudinovsky Park, Rus…
Apartment
Roykinskiy selsovet, Russia
28 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 25,390
Apartment
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
66 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 77,306
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
35 m²
21/26 Floor
€ 48,040
I sell a 1-room apartment in the LCD of Ankudinovsky Park. Apartment on the 21st floor of a …
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
26 m²
5/26 Floor
€ 41,414
A studio is offered for sale in the most elegant and comfortable studio to live in - in the …
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
44 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 33,120
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
24 m²
7/26 Floor
€ 42,518
It is offered for sale a studio in the most stylish and comfortable for living - a studio in…
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
130 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 127,003
For sale apartment in a country house located in the village of Zeleny Dol on the border of …
