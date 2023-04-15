Russia
New buildings
Realting.com
Russia
Volga Federal District
Kstovsky District
Residential properties for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia
Clear all
46 properties total found
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
7 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 8,835
For sale a garden with a land plot at: Nizhny Novgorod, the village of Cherychny, a partners…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
38 m²
14/19 Floor
€ 46,494
In the LCD, Ankudinovsky Park for sale a spacious one-room apartment with Euro-planning ( ki…
House
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,511
On sale a garden house in SNT Pyatigorye of the Kstovsky district. On a plot of 6 acr…
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
21 m²
16/25 Floor
€ 38,432
On sale a cozy studio in the residential complex "Red Polyana" with good repairs. A warm log…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
40 m²
14/25 Floor
€ 53,562
I am selling 1 bedroom apartment in the ZhK "Ankudinovsky Park". The house is rented.…
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
32 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 28,603
Free sale! Bright, one-room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky. Plastic double-g…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
21 m²
11/25 Floor
€ 36,997
Studio for sale on the 11th floor in a rented house candle in the LCD Ankudinovsky Park, Rus…
Apartment
Roykinskiy selsovet, Russia
28 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 25,390
House
Shava, Russia
69 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 38,653
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
72 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 73,993
House in the cleanroom with all connected communications: Gas 5 kb / m - set in the house, c…
Apartment
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
66 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 77,306
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
58 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 7,510
Great location, close to Green City, d. Frolovskoye, forest. A square plot, a set profanity.…
House
Elhovka, Russia
89 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 63,502
For sale a small, cozy, warm house in TIZ Elkhovka on Star Street. Not far from Nizhny Novgo…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
35 m²
21/26 Floor
€ 48,040
I sell a 1-room apartment in the LCD of Ankudinovsky Park. Apartment on the 21st floor of a …
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
306 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 171,785
For sale there is a country house in one of the most picturesque places in the town's Nizhny…
Villa Villa
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
417 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 467,150
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
House
Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 9,387
Land for sale 9 a hundredth with a country house. The house is two-story, brick. Inside the …
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
26 m²
5/26 Floor
€ 41,414
A studio is offered for sale in the most elegant and comfortable studio to live in - in the …
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
44 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 33,120
House
Ankudinovka, Russia
20 m²
€ 28,714
the plot is sold in the Mayak gardening partnership, the purpose is a personal subsidiary fa…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 93,872
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 121,481
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
House
Afonino, Russia
121 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 109,333
In the KP Field, a 1-storey house with a total area of 121 square meters is for sale. m. wit…
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
161 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,464
In the KP Marzovo field, a 2-story house with a total area of 161 square meters is for sale.…
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
24 m²
7/26 Floor
€ 42,518
It is offered for sale a studio in the most stylish and comfortable for living - a studio in…
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 54,114
In picturesque places, not far from the Volga, next to. Anhydrous, in the village of Mikhalc…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 142,862
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 155,606
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 121,371
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 105,224
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
