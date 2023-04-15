Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District

Residential properties for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Afoninskiy selsovet
30
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet
5
Bezvodninskiy selsovet
2
Zaprudnovskiy selsovet
2
Bolshemokrinskiy selsovet
1
Kstovo
1
Novolikeevskiy selsovet
1
Rabotkinskiy selsovet
1
Show more
46 properties total found
Housein Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
7 m² Number of floors 1
€ 8,835
For sale a garden with a land plot at: Nizhny Novgorod, the village of Cherychny, a partners…
Apartmentin Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
38 m² 14/19 Floor
€ 46,494
In the LCD, Ankudinovsky Park for sale a spacious one-room apartment with Euro-planning ( ki…
Housein Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,511
On sale a garden house in SNT Pyatigorye of the Kstovsky district.  On a plot of 6 acr…
Apartmentin Afonino, Russia
Apartment
Afonino, Russia
21 m² 16/25 Floor
€ 38,432
On sale a cozy studio in the residential complex "Red Polyana" with good repairs. A warm log…
Apartmentin Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
40 m² 14/25 Floor
€ 53,562
I am selling 1 bedroom apartment in the ZhK "Ankudinovsky Park".   The house is rented.…
Apartmentin Zhdanovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
32 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,603
Free sale!   Bright, one-room apartment in the village of Zhdanovsky. Plastic double-g…
Apartmentin Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
21 m² 11/25 Floor
€ 36,997
Studio for sale on the 11th floor in a rented house candle in the LCD Ankudinovsky Park, Rus…
Apartmentin Roykinskiy selsovet, Russia
Apartment
Roykinskiy selsovet, Russia
28 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 25,390
Housein Shava, Russia
House
Shava, Russia
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,653
Housein Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
72 m² Number of floors 1
€ 73,993
House in the cleanroom with all connected communications: Gas 5 kb / m - set in the house, c…
Apartmentin Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
Apartment
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
66 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 77,306
Housein Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet, Russia
58 m² Number of floors 2
€ 7,510
Great location, close to Green City, d. Frolovskoye, forest. A square plot, a set profanity.…
Housein Elhovka, Russia
House
Elhovka, Russia
89 m² Number of floors 2
€ 63,502
For sale a small, cozy, warm house in TIZ Elkhovka on Star Street. Not far from Nizhny Novgo…
Apartmentin Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
35 m² 21/26 Floor
€ 48,040
I sell a 1-room apartment in the LCD of Ankudinovsky Park. Apartment on the 21st floor of a …
Villa Villain Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
306 m² Number of floors 2
€ 171,785
For sale there is a country house in one of the most picturesque places in the town's Nizhny…
Villa Villain Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Zelenyy Gorod, Russia
417 m² Number of floors 2
€ 467,150
For sale two-storey cottage 417 m2 . Located in the Green City, on the Kudma River in the CP…
Housein Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 2
€ 9,387
Land for sale 9 a hundredth with a country house. The house is two-story, brick. Inside the …
Apartmentin Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
26 m² 5/26 Floor
€ 41,414
A studio is offered for sale in the most elegant and comfortable studio to live in - in the …
Apartmentin Zhdanovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Zhdanovskiy, Russia
44 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 33,120
Housein Ankudinovka, Russia
House
Ankudinovka, Russia
20 m²
€ 28,714
the plot is sold in the Mayak gardening partnership, the purpose is a personal subsidiary fa…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 93,872
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 73 …
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 121,481
Townhouses for sale at the construction stage in the Baden-Baden KP with a total area of 92 …
Housein Afonino, Russia
House
Afonino, Russia
121 m² Number of floors 1
€ 109,333
In the KP Field, a 1-storey house with a total area of 121 square meters is for sale. m. wit…
Housein Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Afoninskiy selsovet, Russia
161 m² Number of floors 2
€ 142,464
In the KP Marzovo field, a 2-story house with a total area of 161 square meters is for sale.…
Apartmentin Ankudinovka, Russia
Apartment
Ankudinovka, Russia
24 m² 7/26 Floor
€ 42,518
It is offered for sale a studio in the most stylish and comfortable for living - a studio in…
Villa Villain Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Bezvodninskiy selsovet, Russia
146 m² Number of floors 2
€ 54,114
In picturesque places, not far from the Volga, next to. Anhydrous, in the village of Mikhalc…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 142,862
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 155,606
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,371
I sell a townhouse (united building house) in the elite KP Baden-Baden at the price of an ap…
Townhousein Afonino, Russia
Townhouse
Afonino, Russia
73 m² Number of floors 3
€ 105,224
I sell a townhouse ( a residential building of blocked buildings ) in the elite KP Baden-Bad…

Properties features in Kstovsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir