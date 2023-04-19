Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vyborgsky District
  5. Krasnoselskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Krasnoselskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Korobicyno, Russia
House
Korobicyno, Russia
132 m²
€ 167,082
Art. 3358744 In the picturesque place of the Vyborg district of the Leningrad region, in 2 -…

Properties features in Krasnoselskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir