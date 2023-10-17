Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon, Russia

okrug Rzhevka
4
5 properties total found
Room 8 rooms in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/9
€15,516
Room 8 rooms in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/9
€17,456
Room 8 rooms in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/9
€32,972
Room 8 rooms with furniture in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Room 8 rooms with furniture
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE SALE of a cozy room overlooking a quiet green courtyard. The warm brick house is well l…
€16,971

