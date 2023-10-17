Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon, Russia

okrug Bolshaya Ohta
8
okrug Rzhevka
8
okrug Malaya Ohta
7
okrug Polyustrovo
5
28 properties total found
Room 8 rooms in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/9
€32,972
Room 8 rooms in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/9
€17,456
Room 8 rooms in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/9
€15,516
Room 8 rooms in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/9
€15,516
1 room apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/5
€47,519
3 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 5/5
€175,528
Apartment 1 bathroom in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 11/17
€36,851
Apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Area 111 m²
Art. 52059243 Your attention is offered a beautiful cozy family apartment for a large and f…
€210,223
1 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/10
€69,726
Apartment 1 bathroom in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 20/23
Excellent studio apartment for sale in LCD « Color city ». area 26.71 sq.m. The apartment ha…
€42,670
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 138 m²
Art. 50702109 Dear customer I propose to consider an interesting option on Nevsky Prospek…
€277,378
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 91 m²
Art. 50861118 We offer you a spacious two-room apartment with a bright design repair in a f…
€168,373
2 room apartment in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/5
An excellent 2-room apartment with repair and all furniture is offered for sale. Balcony! Th…
€64,878
3 room apartment in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/5
The most profitable purchase is the best ratio in the city of the price ratio for sq.m. For…
€83,400
1 room apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/24
One-room apartment for sale in a quiet and environmentally friendly area overlooking the lan…
€66,817
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 83 m²
Art. 49248704 Family apartment with an open view of Saint-Petersburg in a residential compl…
€318,254
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 84 m²
Art. 48949156 We present to your attention a beautiful, elegant apartment with many raisins…
€175,186
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 90 m²
Art. 46065330 Family apartment in the new LCD "Ohta House" Dear customer! We offer you to…
€152,801
Apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Area 49 m²
Art. 44848914 Allow yourself a stylish apartment with a gentle design repair. The house o…
€296,843
1 room apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 1k. apartment in Krasnogvardeisky district, Krasnodonskaya st. nineteen. Direct sa…
€61,095
Apartment in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Area 20 m²
Art. 45115697  Dear customer, we present to your attention a transfer in the residential co…
€39,903
Room 8 rooms with furniture in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Room 8 rooms with furniture
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 7/9
SALE SALE of a cozy room overlooking a quiet green courtyard. The warm brick house is well l…
€16,971
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 61 m²
€63,262
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 58 m²
Art. 40510765 For sale a unique 2-cc apartment of the correct layout, with an area of 57.8 …
€144,042
Apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Area 51 m²
€67,155
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 104 m²
€190,758
Apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Area 115 m²
Art. 33414345 Furnished 3-bedroom apartment with VIDOM for Malinovka Park is offered for sa…
€213,143
Apartment in okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
Area 38 m²
€105,112

Properties features in Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon, Russia

