Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon
Residential properties for sale in Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon, Russia
okrug Bolshaya Ohta
8
okrug Rzhevka
8
okrug Malaya Ohta
7
okrug Polyustrovo
5
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
8
180 m²
4/9
€32,972
Recommend
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
8
3
180 m²
4/9
€17,456
Recommend
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
8
2
180 m²
4/9
€15,516
Recommend
Room 8 rooms
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
8
2
180 m²
4/9
€15,516
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1
1
31 m²
5/5
€47,519
Recommend
3 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
3
86 m²
5/5
€175,528
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
1
21 m²
11/17
€36,851
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
111 m²
Art. 52059243 Your attention is offered a beautiful cozy family apartment for a large and f…
€210,223
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
1
38 m²
9/10
€69,726
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
1
27 m²
20/23
Excellent studio apartment for sale in LCD « Color city ». area 26.71 sq.m. The apartment ha…
€42,670
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
138 m²
Art. 50702109 Dear customer I propose to consider an interesting option on Nevsky Prospek…
€277,378
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
91 m²
Art. 50861118 We offer you a spacious two-room apartment with a bright design repair in a f…
€168,373
Recommend
2 room apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
2
1
46 m²
3/5
An excellent 2-room apartment with repair and all furniture is offered for sale. Balcony! Th…
€64,878
Recommend
3 room apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
3
75 m²
2/5
The most profitable purchase is the best ratio in the city of the price ratio for sq.m. For…
€83,400
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
1
35 m²
5/24
One-room apartment for sale in a quiet and environmentally friendly area overlooking the lan…
€66,817
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
83 m²
Art. 49248704 Family apartment with an open view of Saint-Petersburg in a residential compl…
€318,254
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
84 m²
Art. 48949156 We present to your attention a beautiful, elegant apartment with many raisins…
€175,186
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
90 m²
Art. 46065330 Family apartment in the new LCD "Ohta House" Dear customer! We offer you to…
€152,801
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
49 m²
Art. 44848914 Allow yourself a stylish apartment with a gentle design repair. The house o…
€296,843
Recommend
1 room apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
1
1
29 m²
4/5
For sale 1k. apartment in Krasnogvardeisky district, Krasnodonskaya st. nineteen. Direct sa…
€61,095
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
20 m²
Art. 45115697 Dear customer, we present to your attention a transfer in the residential co…
€39,903
Recommend
Room 8 rooms with furniture
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
8
2
192 m²
7/9
SALE SALE of a cozy room overlooking a quiet green courtyard. The warm brick house is well l…
€16,971
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
61 m²
€63,262
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
58 m²
Art. 40510765 For sale a unique 2-cc apartment of the correct layout, with an area of 57.8 …
€144,042
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
51 m²
€67,155
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
104 m²
€190,758
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
115 m²
Art. 33414345 Furnished 3-bedroom apartment with VIDOM for Malinovka Park is offered for sa…
€213,143
Recommend
Apartment
okrug Bolshaya Ohta, Russia
38 m²
€105,112
Recommend
