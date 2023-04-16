Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Krasnogorsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

Krasnogorsk
8
House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 118 m² Number of floors 24
€ 357,112
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 25
€ 226,075
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 34
€ 287,993
The best housing complex in Mitino! Nearby there is a beautiful landscape park, forest, scho…
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 25
€ 309,593
Species apartment for the river and the best promenade in the city.The apartment has a high-…
2 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 61 m² Number of floors 17
€ 208,795
An apartment with a view in a prestigious northwest direction is sold, in a city famous for …
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 128 m² Number of floors 12
€ 341,272
Perfect bright and spacious apartment with quality repairs. In fact, no one lived in the apa…
2 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² Number of floors 21
€ 220,315
Species apartment with a new and just completed repair. The apartment has a high-quality rep…
House 2 bathroomsin Pozdnyakovo, Russia
House 2 bathrooms
Pozdnyakovo, Russia
2 bath 333 m² Number of floors 3
€ 408,575
Lot number: 3981104, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
House 2 bathroomsin Pozdnyakovo, Russia
House 2 bathrooms
Pozdnyakovo, Russia
2 bath 333 m² Number of floors 3
€ 408,575
Lot number: 3981111, Cottage with an actual area of more than 400 m2 in an elite guarded vil…
6 room housein Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 room house
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 Number of rooms 336 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,879,932
The house is located in an environmentally friendly area in the village of Lipka. Near the e…
Housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
House
Krasnogorsk, Russia
1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,152,443
It is offered for sale a modern house built according to the author's project. A garage for …
6 room housein Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 room house
Krasnogorsky District, Russia
6 Number of rooms 427 m² Number of floors 2
€ 431,990
9 room housein Timoshkino, Russia
9 room house
Timoshkino, Russia
10 Number of rooms 783 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,468,765
Sale of the house 783 sq.m in the village of "French Quarter" 15 km. From MKAD along Novoriz…

Properties features in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir