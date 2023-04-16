Russia
Show property on map
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Krasnogorsky District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Krasnogorsky District, Russia
Krasnogorsk
2
Apartment
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 157,608
4 room apartment
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
6/12 Floor
€ 157,608
1 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 68,477
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 120,253
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
2 room apartment
dachnogo hozyaystva Arhangelskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 121,358
For sale a beautiful apartment without decoration at a very attractive price! The apartment …
3 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 65,671
Apartment for sale in ZhK Pyatnitsky quarters. The improvement of the adjacent territory inc…
4 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
4 Number of rooms
84 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 77,801
Apartment for sale in ZhK Pyatnitsky quarters. The improvement of the adjacent territory inc…
3 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 9
€ 68,534
For sale apartment in the residential complex Pyatnitsky quarters. Improvement of the adjace…
2 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 54,308
For sale apartment in the residential complex Pyatnitsky quarters. Improvement of the adjace…
2 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
Number of floors 8
€ 49,112
For sale apartment in the residential complex Pyatnitsky quarters. Improvement of the adjace…
2 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 79,659
For sale 2-room apartment in the new residential complex "Emerald Hills," located in the nor…
3 room apartment
Svetlyye Gory, Russia
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
Number of floors 24
€ 109,330
For sale 3-bedroom apartment in the new residential complex Emerald Hills, located in the no…
2 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 96,296
For sale spacious 2-bedroom apartment in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilko…
2 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 103,059
For sale spacious 2-bedroom apartment in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilko…
1 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
45 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 85,362
One-room apartment for sale in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilkovo village…
2 room apartment
Putilkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
Number of floors 12
€ 105,566
For sale spacious 2-bedroom apartment in Grand Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district, Putilko…
