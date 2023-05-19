Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District

Pool Residential properties for sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
564
Krasnaya Polyana
8
Sirius
4
Krasnodar
3
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 227 m²
Floor 8/8
€ 1,246,875
An exclusive spacious three-bedroom apartment with two open chic terraces, swimming pool, ba…

Properties features in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

apartments
houses

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
