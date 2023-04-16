Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

10 properties total found
Apartmentin Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
72 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 96,070
For sale apartment in the very center of p. Lazarevskoye, to the sea 200m. A minute walk Wat…
8 room housein Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
8 room house
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
8 Number of rooms 282 m² Number of floors 3
€ 995,489
In the respectable microdistrict of the resort town of Sochi, an object with a land plot is …
2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 8/13 Floor
€ 142,449
STATUS - QUARTERS, any mortgage is possible. Planned: kitchen-living room, bedroom, dressing…
3 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 151,283
Cost is valid only until the end of January!!! Apartment with cosmetic repairs. The windows …
1 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1 Number of rooms 20 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 66,255
Studio apartment in a 3-storey comfort-plus class house. 16 sq.m. + terrace 16 sq.m. (can be…
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
180 m²
€ 607,341
House on the Black Sea with repair and furniture. House in a cottage town. The cottage is lo…
6 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
6 Number of rooms 600 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 1,214,681
2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 99,383
Apartment with repair and furniture. The rooms are isolated. Passing kitchen. Open sea view.…
Cottagein Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
Cottage
Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
300 m²
€ 491,394
DARK CERTIFICATE! We share your ideas about a comfortable life and embody them both at the …
3 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
3 Number of rooms 220 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 265,021
Great apartment in the house with elevator and security. The infrastructure of the district …

