  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
547
Krasnaya Polyana
10
Krasnodar
3
Novotamanskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Sirius
1
5 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
2 Number of rooms 77 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 117,051
2-room view apartment with wide panoramic windows. View of the mountains. Kitchen 14.1 sq m…
1 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 87,236
For urgent sale apartment in LCD Bosphorus. Development class - comfort. The houses are loca…
1 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1 Number of rooms 46 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 65,151
Apartments in central Sochi - Makarenko district. In walking distance, the entire infrastruc…
1 room apartmentin Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 17/17 Floor
€ 93,862
For urgent sale apartment in LCD Bosphorus. Built-up class - comfort. The houses are located…
Housein Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
360 m²
€ 4,196,172
Home ownership is located in a cottage village. The territory is landscaped and fenced. New …

Properties features in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
