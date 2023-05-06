Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
158
Krasnaya Polyana
3
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Area 96 m²
€ 108,901
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 297 m²
€ 1,432,902
House in Sochi, Russia
House
Sochi, Russia
Area 340 m²
€ 1,547,534
Cottage in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Area 77 m²
€ 120,364

Properties features in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir