Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
39
Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage in Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Cottage
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
Area 96 m²
€ 108,901
Cottage in Chereshnya, Russia
Cottage
Chereshnya, Russia
Area 205 m²
€ 401,213
Cottage in Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
Area 500 m²
€ 1,375,586
Cottage in Verkhnevesyoloye, Russia
Cottage
Verkhnevesyoloye, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 401,213
Cottage in Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
Cottage
Bestuzhevskoye, Russia
Area 300 m²
€ 510,113

Properties features in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir