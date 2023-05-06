Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Sochi
432
Krasnaya Polyana
5
Sirius
4
Krasnodar
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Apartment in Sochi, Russia
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 99,730
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 8/13
€ 147,875
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 8/12
€ 157,046
6 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 1,260,954
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 17/21
€ 747,975
2 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
2 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/8
€ 103,169
3 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
3 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 275,117

Properties features in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir