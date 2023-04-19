Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Krasnobakovsky District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Krasnobakovsky District, Russia

Prudovskiy selsovet
Apartmentin Prudy, Russia
Apartment
Prudy, Russia
46 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 7,797
for sale good warm apartment with repair, condition - good, clean. everything is like in pho…

