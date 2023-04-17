Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
  5. Krasnaya Polyana

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 1/12 Floor
€ 76,469
For sale at an attractive price is a bright, 2-room apartment with convenient layout in an e…
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 15/16 Floor
€ 217,419
2 room apartmentin Voronezh, Russia
2 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 5
€ 54,026
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 5 floor 5-storey brick house. The apartment is located i…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 16/19 Floor
€ 105,506
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
24 m²
€ 96,005
Art. 3361784 Species studio apartment with full clean decoration in the house of LCD "Autogr…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 128,630
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 162,074
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
2 room apartmentin North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 57 m²
€ 226,810
Movement is life, and life is movement. - Hippocrates. Living in motion means constantly me…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 10/15 Floor
€ 95,592
Apartment for sale, area 23.6 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the comfort-c…
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 162,510
Duplex 3 roomsin Vladikavkaz, Russia
Duplex 3 rooms
Vladikavkaz, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1 Floor
€ 215,000
A new residential complex project at the very beginning of its construction in the center of…
1 room apartmentin Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 55,195
For sale 1-room apartment, with an area of 38.6 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the com…
Realting.com
Go