Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
  5. Krasnaya Polyana
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
House
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
240 m²
€ 2,500,587
On sale is a house on a quiet, cozy street. The house stands on a beautifully decorated site…
Housein Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
House
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
225 m²
€ 5,581,668
Cottagein Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
Cottage
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
270 m²
€ 1,507,050
We offer for sale a new cottage in the style of "Chale", located at the top of the Red Polin…
Realting.com
Go