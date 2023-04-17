Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. South Federal District
  4. Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation)
  5. Krasnaya Polyana
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 128,378
1 room apartmentin Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 Number of rooms 48 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 222,709
RED POLYAN . Studio. Apartment status! No collateral, burden . Clean deal. Heating of floors…
3 room apartmentin Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
3 Number of rooms 84 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 281,316
Apartment on the Red Pole of Sochi. The apartment has a new repair, all furniture and applia…
1 room apartmentin Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 169,683
1 room apartmentin Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 room apartment
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 119,448
- status - living quarters, with registration right ( registration ) - area 29.9 m ² ( + bal…
3 room apartmentin Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 318,155
3 room apartmentin Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnaya Polyana, Russia
3 Number of rooms 105 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 424,207
I imagine I'm buying a great apartment with the status of an apartment in Krasnaya Polyana o…
Realting.com
Go