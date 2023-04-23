Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Koverninsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Koverninsky District, Russia

Gavrilovskiy selsovet
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Gavrilovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Gavrilovskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,639
We sell the house in a picturesque place. Along the village flows the river Uzola. The villa…

Properties features in Koverninsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir