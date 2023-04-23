Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Koverninsky District

Residential properties for sale in Koverninsky District, Russia

Gavrilovskiy selsovet
1
Gorevskiy selsovet
1
2 properties total found
Apartment in Gorevskiy selsovet, Russia
Apartment
Gorevskiy selsovet, Russia
59 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 19,805
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned over 5 years.Apartment without debts and burdens.The apartm…
House in Gavrilovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Gavrilovskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 6,639
We sell the house in a picturesque place. Along the village flows the river Uzola. The villa…

