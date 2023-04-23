Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Kotelniki
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kotelniki, Russia

Kotelniki
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Kotelniki, Russia
1 room apartment
Kotelniki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 17/25 Floor
€ 82,982
For sale 1 bedroom apartment near Kotelniki metro station. The apartment is re-planned in a …

Properties features in Kotelniki, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir