Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Kostroma Oblast

Residential properties for sale in Kostroma Oblast, Russia

1 property total found
House with water system in Sharya, Russia
House with water system
Sharya, Russia
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€4,533

Properties features in Kostroma Oblast, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir