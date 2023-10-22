Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Korolyov
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Korolyov, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Korolyov, Russia
2 room apartment
Korolyov, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment for sale in the Yubileiny Microdistrict. Green area. Fresh air. All developed infr…
€58,323

Properties features in Korolyov, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir