Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Kolchanovskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Kolchanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
House in Kolchanovo, Russia
House
Kolchanovo, Russia
Area 516 m²
€582,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский

Properties features in Kolchanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir