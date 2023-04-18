Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

4 room housein Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,982
8 room housein Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 room house
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 173 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,627
Sale and nbsp; warm winter house with 2 floors with an area of 173.7. The property is fenced…
Cottage 12 roomsin Torosovo, Russia
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms 3 bath 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 686,146
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…

