  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Lyskovsky District
  5. Kislovskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Kislovskiy selsovet, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 103 m²
€ 217,014
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
25 m² 10/18 Floor
€ 44,555
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 9/18 Floor
€ 140,955
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m² Number of floors 14
€ 118,894
A spacious one-room apartment with a practical layout in the Scandinavia LCD is for sale. NA…
3 room housein South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 163 m² Number of floors 20
€ 1,456,679
Spacious apartment like art! New repairs in a sophisticated and luxurious style, fully equip…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 84,648
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 16/16 Floor
€ 176,695
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 4/18 Floor
€ 169,206
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 18/30 Floor
€ 131,910
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 84,219
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2/16 Floor
€ 165,550
3 room apartmentin Konkovo District, Russia
3 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 610,167
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…

Properties features in Kislovskiy selsovet, Russia

