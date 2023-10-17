Apartments for sale in Kirovskiy rayon, Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
9 properties total found
3 room apartment in okrug Dachnoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/9
€92,128
3 room apartment in okrug Dachnoe, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/9
€94,068
1 room apartment in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/5
€43,640
3 room apartment in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/9
€77,097
Apartment in okrug Avtovo, Russia
Apartment
okrug Avtovo, Russia
Area 66 m²
Art. 50864729 Wonderful one-bedroom apartment for sale in a modern residential complex i…
€158,641
1 room apartment in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale is a bright, clean one-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a five-story house .With a…
€50,913
Apartment in okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Area 69 m²
Art. 42772063 Dear buyers! For direct sale 3rd room apartment near metro Veterans Avenue! …
€93,433
Apartment in okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Apartment
okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Area 48 m²
€121,657
Apartment in okrug Avtovo, Russia
Apartment
okrug Avtovo, Russia
Area 26 m²
Art. 24296160 A rare offer in the real estate market in terms of price and quality! ¡The Kir…
€43,699

Properties features in Kirovskiy rayon, Russia

