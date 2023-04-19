Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kaarosta District
  5. Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
Housein Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
344 m²
€ 433,116
Art. 39286120 For connoisseurs of a country comfort! On sale a house on a land plot of 55 a…

Properties features in Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir