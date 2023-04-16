Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Khimki Urban Okrug

Residential properties for sale in Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia

Khimki
8
8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 79,522
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/17 Floor
€ 113,761
Lot Number: 4097352, Elena: URGENT! Free sale. Solar system. Beautiful LCD with its infrastr…
2 room housein Khimki, Russia
2 room house
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 23
€ 182,876
Spacious 2 com for sale apartment g. Khimki, mkrn. Anniversary, separate room, dressing room…
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 73 m² Number of floors 7
€ 89,317
For sale spacious apartment in LCD Country Quarter. Business - housing class. Moscow Region,…
3 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 89 m² Number of floors 7
€ 92,313
For sale spacious apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, K…
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 75 m² Number of floors 7
€ 86,977
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
2 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
2 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 7
€ 87,896
For sale good apartment in LCD Country quarter. Housing business class. Moscow region, Khimk…
1 room apartmentin Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 56 m² Number of floors 29
€ 120,900
For sale is a 1-room apartment with a functional layout in the Mayak residential complex, lo…

Properties features in Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir