Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Kashira Urban Okrug
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kashira Urban Okrug, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kashira Urban Okrug, Russia
House
Kashira Urban Okrug, Russia
480 m² Number of floors 3
€ 749,187
House for sale with an area of 480sq. m.located in the guarded village of SNT "South". Layou…

Properties features in Kashira Urban Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir