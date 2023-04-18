Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Bogorodsky District
  5. Kamenskiy selsovet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,637
Clean sale! One adult owner. In 2024, gas and all central communications will lead. Two land…
Villa Villain Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
407 m² Number of floors 3
€ 189,777
Quiet cozy place. Bird singing and fresh air, near the forest. 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgor…
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,036
It is offered for sale a land plot ten minutes drive from Nizhny Novgorod, Bukino village, Z…
Villa Villain Kamenki, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenki, Russia
330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 217,685
Three-level cottage is located 19 km from the city (15 min from N. Novgorod) in the village …
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
254 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,725
Large 2 -storey house of chopped (manual work) log 27-29 (ship pine!). Double double glazed …

Properties features in Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir