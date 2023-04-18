Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Bogorodsky District
  5. Kamenskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia

5 properties total found
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 88,637
Clean sale! One adult owner. In 2024, gas and all central communications will lead. Two land…
Villa Villain Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
407 m² Number of floors 3
€ 189,777
Quiet cozy place. Bird singing and fresh air, near the forest. 15 minutes from Nizhny Novgor…
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,036
It is offered for sale a land plot ten minutes drive from Nizhny Novgorod, Bukino village, Z…
Villa Villain Kamenki, Russia
Villa Villa
Kamenki, Russia
330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 217,685
Three-level cottage is located 19 km from the city (15 min from N. Novgorod) in the village …
Housein Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia
254 m² Number of floors 2
€ 83,725
Large 2 -storey house of chopped (manual work) log 27-29 (ship pine!). Double double glazed …

Properties features in Kamenskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir