Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

Kaliningrad
2
Room To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Room 1 roomin Kaliningrad, Russia
Room 1 room
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 8,868
Room 4 roomsin Kaliningrad, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 15,518
In the center of. Kaliningrad will sell a room in the apartment at the beginning of Nevsky S…

Properties features in Kaliningrad, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir