Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kaliningrad, Russia

Kaliningrad
181
Svetlogorsk
26
Zelenogradsk
12
Guryevsk
7
Pionersky
3
Polessk
3
Baltiysk
1
Chernyakhovsk
1
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
251 property total found
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/2 Floor
€ 26,492
I will sell a one-room apartment in the Moscow district of Kaliningrad near the bay in PGT C…
4 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 9/10 Floor
€ 410,124
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/8 Floor
€ 78,700
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/8 Floor
€ 76,483
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/8 Floor
€ 42,010
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5/5 Floor
€ 10,530
For sale room on Sevastyanova St., in the city center, meter 12 meters, room in a six-room a…
1 room apartmentin Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/2 Floor
€ 58,748
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1/5 Floor
€ 46,555
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/8 Floor
€ 58,748
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 9/9 Floor
€ 32,145
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/5 Floor
€ 33,242
1 room apartmentin Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
€ 32,145
3 room apartmentin Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 4/7 Floor
€ 158,507
I will sell a beautiful, comfortable three-room apartment Pearl radiance on the shores of th…
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 5/16 Floor
€ 53,205
2 room apartmentin Chernyakhovsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Chernyakhovsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/6 Floor
€ 25,494
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/5 Floor
€ 56,531
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 8/9 Floor
€ 76,483
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/4 Floor
€ 73,157
3 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 77,591
2 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 7/7 Floor
€ 49,880
1 room apartmentin Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/7 Floor
€ 31,036
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 6/9 Floor
€ 48,772
When choosing an apartment, the PLACE is very important! The apartment we offer for purchase…
3 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms 3/8 Floor
€ 66,507
We offer for sale a 3-room spacious apartment on the 3rd floor, per .Hanseatic, 70. The hous…
3 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms 8/9 Floor
€ 91,447
I like to sell apartments in which I would love to live myself. It is such an apartment that…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4/9 Floor
€ 52,651
Soon, very soon we will build a city .... the construction of the next line of LCD Art Squar…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/9 Floor
€ 53,205
SALE FROM THE OWN! Any types of calculations For sale 1-room apartment ( 40 sq.m ) at the ad…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 5/8 Floor
€ 54,092
On sale 1 bedroom apartment with autonomous heating! in the new house! With a euro repair! I…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 8/11 Floor
€ 83,133
Apartment in a unique neighborhood with a full living environment. Happiness address is the …
3 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 47,663
I sell an excellent three-room apartment, improved layout, on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey br…
3 room apartmentin Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 127,471
3 bedroom apartment in Svetlogorsk, in the new microdistrict Svetlogorsk 3, low-rise buildin…

Properties features in Kaliningrad, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir