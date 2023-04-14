Russia
251 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1/2 Floor
€ 26,492
I will sell a one-room apartment in the Moscow district of Kaliningrad near the bay in PGT C…
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
9/10 Floor
€ 410,124
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/8 Floor
€ 78,700
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
4/8 Floor
€ 76,483
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1/8 Floor
€ 42,010
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
5/5 Floor
€ 10,530
For sale room on Sevastyanova St., in the city center, meter 12 meters, room in a six-room a…
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/2 Floor
€ 58,748
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
1/5 Floor
€ 46,555
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
3/8 Floor
€ 58,748
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
9/9 Floor
€ 32,145
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
4/5 Floor
€ 33,242
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms
€ 32,145
3 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
4/7 Floor
€ 158,507
I will sell a beautiful, comfortable three-room apartment Pearl radiance on the shores of th…
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
5/16 Floor
€ 53,205
2 room apartment
Chernyakhovsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms
2/6 Floor
€ 25,494
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
4/5 Floor
€ 56,531
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
8/9 Floor
€ 76,483
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/4 Floor
€ 73,157
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2/5 Floor
€ 77,591
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms
7/7 Floor
€ 49,880
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms
3/7 Floor
€ 31,036
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
6/9 Floor
€ 48,772
When choosing an apartment, the PLACE is very important! The apartment we offer for purchase…
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms
3/8 Floor
€ 66,507
We offer for sale a 3-room spacious apartment on the 3rd floor, per .Hanseatic, 70. The hous…
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms
8/9 Floor
€ 91,447
I like to sell apartments in which I would love to live myself. It is such an apartment that…
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
4/9 Floor
€ 52,651
Soon, very soon we will build a city .... the construction of the next line of LCD Art Squar…
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/9 Floor
€ 53,205
SALE FROM THE OWN! Any types of calculations For sale 1-room apartment ( 40 sq.m ) at the ad…
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
5/8 Floor
€ 54,092
On sale 1 bedroom apartment with autonomous heating! in the new house! With a euro repair! I…
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2 bath
8/11 Floor
€ 83,133
Apartment in a unique neighborhood with a full living environment. Happiness address is the …
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
3 Number of rooms
3/5 Floor
€ 47,663
I sell an excellent three-room apartment, improved layout, on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey br…
3 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 127,471
3 bedroom apartment in Svetlogorsk, in the new microdistrict Svetlogorsk 3, low-rise buildin…
