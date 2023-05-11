Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Käkisalmi District, Russia

Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie
3
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie
3
13 properties total found
House in Michurinskoye, Russia
House
Michurinskoye, Russia
Area 320 m²
€ 562,325
House in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 180 m²
€ 143,572
4 room apartment in Zaporozhskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
Zaporozhskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 64,608
4 room house in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 103,970
House in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 240 m²
€ 280,564
House in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 180 m²
€ 262,618
House in Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Romashkinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 387 m²
€ 275,180
House in Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 170 m²
€ 258,071
House in Ovragi, Russia
House
Ovragi, Russia
Area 201 m²
€ 478,575
House in Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Petrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 171 m²
€ 442,681
House in Koloskovo, Russia
House
Koloskovo, Russia
Area 454 m²
€ 1,184,472
House in Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 450 m²
€ 957,149
House in Michurinskoye, Russia
House
Michurinskoye, Russia
Area 320 m²
€ 634,111

