  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kaarosta District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kaarosta District, Russia

Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
5
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie
1
14 properties total found
5 room house in Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms 144 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 66,386
House in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 71,918
House in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
37 m²
€ 47,576
House in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 80,769
5 room house in Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms 105 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 74,905
Thinking about buying a cozy, spacious, country house near the city? Pay attention to this i…
House in Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
237 m²
€ 110,632
House in Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
344 m²
€ 431,507
Art. 39286120 For connoisseurs of a country comfort! On sale a house on a land plot of 55 a…
6 room house in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
6 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
6 Number of rooms 338 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 151,581
House in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 142,729
Art. 33729777 EXCELLENT OPTION FOR buying real estate!!! A large residential landscaped hou…
3 room house in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 44,246
Offered for sale 9 km from Red Village 20 km from St. Petersburg ( Small Carlino Vilozskoye…
3 room house in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 47,576
A unique offer! Kuttuzi NPD offers for sale a two-story apartment building with an area of …
House in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
119 m²
€ 128,346
Art. 26198204 On sale a new two-story house of 119 m2 on the IZHS 7.5 acres in the village o…
4 room house in Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 99,578
It is offered for sale a winter house for permanent residence OP 120 sq m & nbsp; & nbsp; in…
House in Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
500 m²
€ 995,785
Art. 3352162 A new family cottage with modern design repairs 20 minutes from the city is off…

