Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Kaarosta District
Residential properties for sale in Kaarosta District, Russia
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie
5
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Lagolovskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Gostilickoe selskoe poselenie
1
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Russko-Vysockoe selskoe poselenie
1
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
5 room house
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms
144 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 66,386
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 71,918
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
37 m²
€ 47,576
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
85 m²
€ 80,769
5 room house
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms
105 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 74,905
Thinking about buying a cozy, spacious, country house near the city? Pay attention to this i…
House
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
237 m²
€ 110,632
House
Kipenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
344 m²
€ 431,507
Art. 39286120 For connoisseurs of a country comfort! On sale a house on a land plot of 55 a…
3 room apartment
Gostilitsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 54,215
SALE a 3-room apartment with isolated rooms in the village of Gostilitsa, Komsomolskaya St.,…
Apartment
Lagolovo, Russia
70 m²
€ 73,799
Art. 38424450 About location There are 3 minutes to go to Kingisepp Highway, to Red Villag…
4 room apartment
Russko-Vysotskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms
79 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 68,598
6 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
6 Number of rooms
338 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 151,581
House
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
250 m²
€ 142,729
Art. 33729777 EXCELLENT OPTION FOR buying real estate!!! A large residential landscaped hou…
3 room house
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 44,246
Offered for sale 9 km from Red Village 20 km from St. Petersburg ( Small Carlino Vilozskoye…
3 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 47,576
A unique offer! Kuttuzi NPD offers for sale a two-story apartment building with an area of …
House
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
119 m²
€ 128,346
Art. 26198204 On sale a new two-story house of 119 m2 on the IZHS 7.5 acres in the village o…
4 room house
Anninskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
120 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 99,578
It is offered for sale a winter house for permanent residence OP 120 sq m & nbsp; & nbsp; in…
2 room apartment
Lagolovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms
49 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 50,896
Art. 55516386 In the Leningrad Region, Lomonosovsky district, in the urban-type village of D…
House
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
500 m²
€ 995,785
Art. 3352162 A new family cottage with modern design repairs 20 minutes from the city is off…
Properties features in Kaarosta District, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map