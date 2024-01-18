Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ivanteyevka, Russia

1 property total found
Apartment in Ivanteyevka, Russia
Apartment
Ivanteyevka, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 12/17
Studio apartment for sale in the Nadezhda residential complex, the house was commissioned in…
€64,355
