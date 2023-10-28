Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Ivanovskiy okrug
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ivanovskiy okrug, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 78 m²
Art. 49421135 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a three-room apartment five minutes …
€176,680
3 room apartment with furniture in Nevsky District, Russia
3 room apartment with furniture
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
Great layout. All rooms are insulated. Apartment on 2 sides, the correct shape. Warm. Well-g…
€82,787

Properties features in Ivanovskiy okrug, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir