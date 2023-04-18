Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Gvardeysky District

Residential properties for sale in Gvardeysky District, Russia

3 properties total found
4 room housein Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 room house
Prigorodnoye, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 36,818
I will sell a house built with soul and love for a large family! The house can accommodate a…
3 room housein Ozerki, Russia
3 room house
Ozerki, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 44,070
3 room townhousein Komsomolsk, Russia
3 room townhouse
Komsomolsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 34,586
I will sell a block section in the village. Komsomolsk is 17 km from Kaliningrad. House of b…

Properties features in Gvardeysky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir