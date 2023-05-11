Houses for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house in Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 room house
Novodorozhnyy, Russia
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 43,072
3 room house in Vysokoe, Russia
3 room house
Vysokoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 46,661
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 84,947
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 71,786
4 room house in Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 room house
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 173,483
7 room house in Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
7 room house
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 113,661
4 room house in Nowy, Russia
4 room house
Nowy, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 70,590
3 room house in Golubevo, Russia
3 room house
Golubevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 89,135
3 room house in Cheremhovo, Russia
3 room house
Cheremhovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 83,751
5 room house in Dorozhnyy, Russia
5 room house
Dorozhnyy, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 149,555
House in Ushakovo, Russia
House
Ushakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 34,697
9 room house in Lugovoe, Russia
9 room house
Lugovoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
€ 203,394
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 149,555
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 78,965
3 room house in Medvedevka, Russia
3 room house
Medvedevka, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 131,608
4 room house in Medvedevka, Russia
4 room house
Medvedevka, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 191,430
6 room house in Rybnoe, Russia
6 room house
Rybnoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 56,233
Townhouse 4 rooms in Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 122,037
4 room house in Petrovo, Russia
4 room house
Petrovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 62,215
6 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
6 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 478,575
3 room house in Malinovka, Russia
3 room house
Malinovka, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 80,999
3 room house in Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
3 room house
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 3
€ 226,126

