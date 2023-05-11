Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Guryevsky District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

Guryevsk
7
10 properties total found
1 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
€ 34,697
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/7
€ 53,840
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
€ 33,500
2 room apartment in Shosseynoe, Russia
2 room apartment
Shosseynoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
€ 37,688
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/7
€ 48,456
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
€ 66,941
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/7
€ 70,590
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
€ 66,821
1 room apartment in Vasilkovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Vasilkovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/9
€ 42,473
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
€ 74,380

Properties features in Guryevsky District, Russia

