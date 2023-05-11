Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Guryevsky District

Residential properties for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

Guryevsk
12
32 properties total found
2 room house in Novodorozhnyy, Russia
2 room house
Novodorozhnyy, Russia
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 43,072
3 room house in Vysokoe, Russia
3 room house
Vysokoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 46,661
1 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
€ 34,697
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 84,947
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/7
€ 53,840
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 71,786
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
€ 33,500
4 room house in Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 room house
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 3
€ 173,483
7 room house in Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
7 room house
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 113,661
4 room house in Nowy, Russia
4 room house
Nowy, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 70,590
2 room apartment in Shosseynoe, Russia
2 room apartment
Shosseynoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
€ 37,688
3 room house in Golubevo, Russia
3 room house
Golubevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 89,135
3 room house in Cheremhovo, Russia
3 room house
Cheremhovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 83,751
5 room house in Dorozhnyy, Russia
5 room house
Dorozhnyy, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 2
€ 149,555
House in Ushakovo, Russia
House
Ushakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 34,697
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/7
€ 48,456
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
€ 66,941
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/7
€ 70,590
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
€ 66,821
9 room house in Lugovoe, Russia
9 room house
Lugovoe, Russia
Rooms 9
Number of floors 3
€ 203,394
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 149,555
4 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 78,965
3 room house in Medvedevka, Russia
3 room house
Medvedevka, Russia
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 131,608
4 room house in Medvedevka, Russia
4 room house
Medvedevka, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 191,430
1 room apartment in Vasilkovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Vasilkovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/9
€ 42,473
6 room house in Rybnoe, Russia
6 room house
Rybnoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Number of floors 2
€ 56,233
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
€ 74,380
Townhouse 4 rooms in Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 122,037
4 room house in Petrovo, Russia
4 room house
Petrovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 62,215
6 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
6 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
€ 478,575

Properties features in Guryevsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
